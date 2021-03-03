Faculty group urges governor to keep mask mandate in place for university campuses

The Texas Faculty Association today urged Gov. Greg Abbott to listen to health experts and keep the statewide mask mandate in place, at least for college and university campuses.

“We all look forward to a future when we can return to ‘normal,’ but that time isn’t here yet,” said TFA President Pat Heintzelman, an instructor at Lamar University in Beaumont. “By repealing the statewide mask mandate prematurely and against the advice of health experts, Gov. Abbott is jeopardizing the health and lives of countless Texans, including many students, teachers and staff on higher education campuses.”

“We call on the governor to keep the mask mandate in place for higher education institutions, at least until more COVID vaccines arrive and every college and university employee who wants a vaccine can get one,” she added.