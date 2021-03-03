Divorces 2.8-2.18.21
The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for February 8 – February 18, 2021:
Taylor Nicole Merritt and Easton Rool Merritt
Kenneth Ray Strickland and Tilena Darlene Fountion
Tony Spivey and Dedra D Hall
Grant Austin Becker III and Morgan Beth Becker
Dalton Paige Smith and Andrew Stephen Williford
Donald Wayne Melton and Shari Vanbuskirk Melton
Lacey Danielle Hamm‑Marks and Lain Joseph Marks
