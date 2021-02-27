And Now You Know: A glimpse into The Orange Daily Leader in June 1912

News reporting and newspapers have changed over the last century plus of reporting and publishing “the news.”

In 1912, The Orange Daily Leader was owned by W. H. Stark. S.H. Walthall was the editor and L. C. Parker was the city editor. The cost to subscribe for a year was $6, or fifty cents a month, or fifteen cents for a week’s worth of news.

The paper was open to receiving “contributions” from the public and even printed a paragraph about how to submit: “Contributions will be gladly received and given space when available, but we must ask that all contributed articles be typewritten before they are sent in.

This will save us much time and time is money.”

In those early days as now, a paper needed money and money comes in a large part from ads.

The Orange Telephone Company had an advertisement published asking for a couple of “bright girls” to learn telephoning, they were “Wanted Quick.”

The City Market, George Bland, prop., advertised prompt delivery of “fresh veal, pork and beef, sausage and mutton.”

At McDonald’s old stand, the CCC Restaurant said their place was clean and sanitary and the kitchen was touted to be a model of cleanliness. “Patronize us once and you are a lasting customer. Our aim is to please you.”

Their ad also stated that turtle soup was a Saturday special.

Customers at the Crown Grocery were told to ask about a free set of the new aluminum cookware.

The Wonder Store advertised a sale on whips at closeout prices. Buggy whips were on sale at three for 25 cents, the regular price was 15 cents each. If you took advantage of the sale price, you could buy two more for 25 cents. All teamster’s whips were selling for 20 cents. The Wonder Store said those whips were 35 cents each “all over.” Their entire stock of coachman’s whips was selling for 50 cents but were worth $1.

Sabine Supply was selling the new Wear Ever aluminum cookware.

“Wear Ever aluminum utensils are bright and attractive. Wear Ever does not chip or scale. Wear Ever does not rust. Wear Ever does not burn out.

It is easily cleaned, light in weight, there are no joints, seams, or solder to leak and give trouble.

We carry a large stock, call and see us.”

Orange National Bank advised readers to “Pay your bills with checks on our bank, then you will know how much you spent and what you spent it for.

Your money is absolutely safe in our bank, let our bank be your bank.”

Orange had an oil company in 1912, the company advertised top grade oil products.

“Ask for Orange Oil Refining Company oils. Our oil is an Orange manufactured product. We manufacture the best grade of lamp oils, stove gasoline, and engine naphs.

We guarantee our water white lamp oil not to smoke the lamp and to give a clean white light.

Call S.W. Phone 250 and we will tell you from which merchant you can get water white lamp oil.”

The Orange Oil Refining Company office was located in the Stark Building.

Conklin self-filling pen prices started at $2.50 at Griggs Bookstore. The pens were guaranteed to give satisfaction using all grades of points from extra fine to coarse stubs.

McKay and Watson were the proprietors of The Custom House and Acme Saloon. Both were established in 1882. The Custom House was located at Fourth and Front Streets, the Acme Saloon at 508 Front Street.

They were said to “have the best selection of wines, liquors and cigars in the city.

The Orange Daily Leader was a four page newspaper. It contained national and local news, and social events. About a third of the paper contained advertisements, Reading the ads of that time in the Leader and any other paper gives an insight of how life was in those days. If something were needed for “health or home,” you could find what was needed and where to buy it by reading the Leader. Most of the products would be delivered and delivered for free.

“And now you know.”