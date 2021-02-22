Orange County marriage licenses issued 2.15-2.19.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of February 15 – February 19, 2021:
Joshua Clayton and Mary Jackson
Nicholas Fontenot and Kristin Morrison
Rodney Conway and Candy McCaskill
Johnny Frazier and Hannah Rogers
Jonathon Ashy and Yolanda Vallery
Harry Shaheen and Ellen Guilbeaux
Dillan Marcantel and Ashley Granger
Byran Bacon and Ashton Ratcliff
Robert Mattox and Christina Ellis
