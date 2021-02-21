FAITH: More thoughts on the Great Reset

According to Sky News Australia – The Economic Forum is already running ads stating “You will own nothing, and you will be happy.” That’s their slogan; no lie.

The commercial shows a drone delivering rental items, showing you can’t buy anything, only rent. They also stated that the Prime Minister of Australia has already sent out propaganda about the “Marxism” reset, as if it was a done deal. The Australian News is outraged, stating it has not been voted on by the Australian people. Take heed America, “The Great Reset” is headed this way.

Have you ever heard of the “Doomsday Clock”? Well, there is one, and they set it closer and closer to midnight after each catastrophe. The catastrophe could be the growing number of fossil fuel consumption, climate change, missile deployment, whatever they deem as a disaster.

In 1953, months after the U.S. tested its first hydrogen bomb and as the Soviet Union was about to do the same, the Doomsday Clock was also set within two minutes of midnight. The minute hand was moved back gradually as nuclear arms control agreements reduced the threat of global catastrophe.

By the time the Soviet Union collapsed and the Cold War ended in 1991, the clock was set at an unprecedented 17 minutes to midnight. It has moved closer ever since. We are now at 100 seconds to midnight. This is why all these Politicians and wealthy leaders are pushing for the “Great Reset”. Based on a clock that they set? How bizarre.

Oh, there are other reasons as well.

There are people out there that want to take our freedom away.

Galatians 2:4 states “Yet because of false brothers secretly brought in—who slipped in to spy out our freedom that we have in Christ Jesus, so that they might bring us into slavery—.”

There are people who want America to return to the way it was when we first started the Colonies. History tells us throughout the 1760s and early 1770s, the North American colonists found themselves increasingly at odds with British imperial policies regarding taxation and frontier policy. When repeated protests failed to influence British policies, and instead resulted in the closing of the port of Boston, and the declaration of martial law in Massachusetts, the colonial governments sent delegates to coordinate a colonial boycott of British goods.

To this day, half of England is owned by less than 1% of its population, according to new data shared with the Guardian British Daily Newspaper. The findings, described as “astonishingly unequal”, suggest that about 25,000 landowners – typically members of the aristocracy and corporations – have control of half of the country. People who own things, tend to rule over those who don’t own things. Think about it. If we don’t have Farmers that own land, those that do own the land – can control the prices of the “no longer” free market. You are at the mercy of whatever they choose for you.

A small number of ultra-wealthy individuals have traditionally owned vast swaths of land in Scotland. Last month, a major review conducted by the Scottish Land Commission, a government quango, found that big landowners behaved like monopolies across large areas of rural Scotland, and had too much power over land use, economic investment, and local communities.

Don’t let America revert back to the tyranny days. Our Forefathers faced huge obstacles to set the Colonies free. They were actually seen as committing treason back then, but America bloomed into the great country that we are, from their sacrifices. One of the definitions of “tyranny” is – cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of power or control.

Galatians 5:1 states “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.”

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels