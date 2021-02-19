Celebrate Life & Love with Gift of Life at Survivors Celebration

BEAUMONT — Nearly 200 local cancer survivors celebrated the strength and courage of survivorship at Gift of Life’s Drive-Thru Survivors Celebration Luncheon. The event, generously supported by Total, recognized the tremendous courage of those who have fought valiantly in the battle against cancer by offering guests a delicious drive-thru Jason’s Deli lunch and special gift.

“We love our survivors and delight in the celebration of their courage and strength to battle cancer,” said Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson.

The well-attended event was bolstered by volunteers that helped deliver food, drinks and gifts to guests as they drove through with big cheers and a visible display of love.

“It’s a wonderful day, every day, to honor survivors,” said breast cancer survivor and Gift of Life volunteer Dianne Marks, RN. “It’s an honorable thing the Gift of Life does every year. Everyone enjoys this worthy event. Everyone is appreciative and kind.”

Since its inception, Gift of Life has helped extend the lives of more than 350 medically underserved Southeast Texans who have been diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer and navigated through treatment. For more information, call the Gift of Life at 409-833-3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.