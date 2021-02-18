February 18, 2021

  • 37°

LCM Schools closed on Friday

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:59 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Little Cypress-Mauriceville schools will again be closed on Friday, February 19, to give maintenance staff time to repair damage caused by the freeze in a majority of our facilities. The boil water order would also be a challenge to feeding hundreds of students.

 Schools will re-open on Monday, February 21 at the usual time. Please be safe as we wait for this weather to warm up.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar