Katherine “Kathy” Metz Shults age 74 of Orange, Texas passed away Feb. 16, 2021. She was born February 11, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas, daughter of Frank and Hazel Metz.

Kathy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965. Shortly after, she met and married her one true love, Tolliver ‘Tolly’ Shults on November 28, 1969. Throughout their marriage of 50 plus years, Kathy was a devoted wife and mother to her husband, son Toby, and daughter, Khristina.

She was a dedicated Christian and active member of Winfree Baptist Church in Orange, Texas, where she loved being a member of the Esther Bible study class. Those who knew her could see her love for the Lord and her joy of being the hands and feet of Christ through serving others.

Kathy was a proud grandmother, known affectionately as ‘Granny’ to her five grandkids, spending many hours attending football and basketball games, dance recitals, volleyball and softball games, and supporting them in their cheer activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hazel Metz, and brother-in-law Billy Shults.

She is survived by her husband, Tolly, son Toby Shults and his wife Lisa, daughter Khristina Howton and her husband Scott, grandsons Peyton and Parker Shults, granddaughters Mackenzi and Kendall Howton, and Paxton Shults, brother Bubba Metz and his wife Beth, sister-in-law Carolyn Shults, sister-in-law Maurice Ray and her husband Kenneth, brother-in-law Buddy Shults and his wife Sherry, and many other family and friends.

A small private family gathering will be held to celebrate the life and legacy of Kathy Shults.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ‘Esther’ Bible study class at Winfree Baptist Church, 19525 Highway 62 S., Orange, Texas, 77630.

2 Cor 12:9 – But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.