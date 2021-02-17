February 17, 2021

WOCCISD closed Friday

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:17 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

West Orange-Cove CISD will remain closed on Friday, February 19th, to allow our maintenance department to manage facilities, ensuring that our campuses are ready to receive students safely on Monday, February 22nd. Thank you for your continued support, and stay safe, MUSTANGS.

