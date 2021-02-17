James Fuller Withrow, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away the night of February 12, 2021, in The Woodlands, Texas.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 21, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Randy Branch. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.

James Fuller Withrow, affectionately known as Buddy, was surrounded by love and family as he went to be with the Lord on the evening of February 12th. Born in Teague, Texas on November 28, 1937 he was the son of James William Withrow and Mary Vernon Withrow. Buddy was well-known for his quick wit and dry humor, often having others in stitches due to his impeccable timing, unsuspecting tone, and signature, straight-faced delivery. He possessed rare contentment and treasured even the smallest pleasures in life. Those pleasures were found in his passion for music, baseball, and storytelling. Beyond hobbies or personal accolades, Buddy was most proud of his family and friends and the lasting memories they created together. These cherished memories are forever cemented in his legacy — a legacy of brotherhood, laughter, kindness, and family.