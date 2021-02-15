LIT campus to remain closed today and Tuesday due to winter storm

BEAUMONT — With Southeast Texas under a hazardous weather outlook and winter storm watch for Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s latest report, Lamar Institute of Technology has decided to keep its campus closed both today and Tuesday. At this time, classes and normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, February 17, dependent on weather and travel conditions.

The service issued the winter storm watch from late Sunday night through this afternoon. Since the weekend has already ushered in a bitter Arctic front and progressively plummeting temperatures, the Institute will be transitioning from in-person classes and work to remote learning via Blackboard and remote work, all LIT buildings will be closed both days.

The service also reported that significant ice accumulations are possible late Sunday night into today with a hard freeze and bitterly cold wind chills possible this evening into Tuesday morning. Historic cold temperatures are predicted with a “crippling ice storm on Monday,” according to Channel 12 News.

Regardless of the forecast or road conditions, the college advises students and employees to stay safe and always use their own judgment when making any decisions regarding their personal safety.

Remote learning will be available via Blackboard, and employees will work remotely.

If anyone experiences a power outage as a result of the winter storm and is unable to attend online classes or work from home, they are asked to notify their instructors or immediate supervisor.