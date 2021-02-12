LSCO campus announces closure

Due to the upcoming inclement weather forecast, Lamar State College Orange has made the decision to close campus on Monday, February 15, 2021 and Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Campus will reopen on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

We will continue to assess road conditions, facilities, and utility services during the next few days and make changes to this schedule as necessary. Please continue to watch our website and social media pages for updates.