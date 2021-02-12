February 13, 2021

Divorces 2.1 -2.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:18 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of February 1 – February 5, 2021:

Emily Kate Vaglica and Matt Clinton Vaglica

Darlea Haney McCune and Zachary Michael McCune

Ashley Greer and Andrew Bradley‑Robert Lovaas

Travis Roy Barnes and Tammy Renee Barnes

Fawn Michelle Standridge and Robert Glen Standridge

Amy P. Boneau and Ronald W. Boneau

Michael Anthony Bertrand and Rachel Lindsey Bertrand

