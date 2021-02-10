Community Briefs 2.10.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

VFW Auxiliary Spring Garage Sale

The VFW Auxiliary 2775 Orange will hold their Spring Garage Sake in the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The cost per table is $15, each clothes rack will be an additional $5. For more information, contact Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380. Payments can be mailed to Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane in Orange. Please make check out to VFW AUX 2775. Registration Form

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot on Thursday, February 11, 5:30 p.m. at 1210 West Green Ave. in Orange. A casual BBQ dinner will be served before the meeting begins. All safety protocols will be upheld: masks, unless eating, social distancing in the large room

Members and guests will be able to view the brand new scrim shades coving the windows in the reception room. This is the product of Phase One of our museum projects. The public will be able to see them at a later date, when the depot will be open for tours. The scrims are printed with historic pictures of Orange and all have a story to tell.

We are encouraging interested volunteers to attend the meeting to help with our future events and projects. If attending, please let Rose Simar know at 409-330-1576 so we will have the correct head count.

The depot is continuing to be a popular special events venue. Interested clients please call Rose or check the website, www.orangetxdepot.org.

Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fried or Baked Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, from 9 a.m. until sold out on Friday, Feb. 19 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, dirty rice, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Native plants and Herbs

Join the Orange County Master Gardeners, Sunday, Feb 27. for “An Overview of Traditional Native Plants and Herbs for Health and Medicinal Benefits”. This will be the first in a series on Native plants and Herbs which will focus on different topics such as herb teas, decoction and other uses in everyday life. The seminars are FREE and are limited to 12 people in each of the two sessions. Sessions will be (1) 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and (2) 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Each participant will be given their own Native plant or Herb to take home. Current COVID-19 precautions will be taken with everyone being required to wear a mask which covers both the mouth and nose. Social distancing will be observed along with hand sanitizer and other PPE being available if needed. All participants must pre-register choosing which session they would like. It will be on a first come first serve basis. Please email your registration to ocmg1990@gmail.com providing which session you would like, your name and telephone number. Those not making either session will be put on a reserve list in case of cancellations. For more information check our website https://txmg.org/orange – Events, Programs & Projects.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

YMCA Basketball in Orange

YMCA Basketball is available at Orange Church of God from February 6 – March 13, 2021 at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange for ages 3 -13. Space is limited. To register contact Glenda Trainer at 409-962-6644 or email gtrainer@ymcasetx.org. Cost is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for nonmembers.

Grant Writing Tips

Southeast Texas Nonprofit Development Center presents Write and award-winning program design from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 via ZOOM. Registration is free at setxnonprofit.org Dr. Bev Browning will offer grant writing tips to increase the ability to quickly develop [project goals and objectives, increase understanding of the need to incorporate best practice models into the projected implementation strategies and increase confidence in developing resources, inputs, outputs, and outcomes for logic models and theories of change narratives and graphics.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.