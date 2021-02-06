Wheels 4 Grace

It is with great joy that we let the community know that Wheels For Grace met its goal and Grace received her new “wheels”, a 2020 Toyota Sienna on Saturday, Jan 31. Love Rescues, a local nonprofit, presented the wheelchair accessible van to Melissa and Grace Johnson at the parking lot of Beaumont’s First Baptist Church. Friends, family and members of the community were present when they received the van. The van has an automatic side ramp and all the features needed to make traveling more accessible for Grace. The family wishes to thank the community for your support as this van will be life changing for the family.

Wheels for Grace offers a child independence