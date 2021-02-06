Beamon Crockett Minton, 79, passed away February 4, 2021 at home with his devoted wife and children by his side. Born March 16, 1941 in Nacogdoches County, Texas, Beamon handled his illness as he did all obstacles in life: with dignity, perseverance and strength of character rarely witnessed in others.

A great patriot, Beamon undertook every role with zeal and tenacity, leaving those who knew him best to marvel at his self-reliance and optimism. Whether as an entrepreneur, public servant, or friend, Beamon left an unrivaled mark of achievement on his every endeavor.

Though his accomplishments many, none was more important than his family. He labored tirelessly and without complaint to provide for those he loved. The consummate protector, Beamon’s greatest concerns were never for himself, but those of his cherished wife and children.

Left to treasure his legacy of resilience and devotion are his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Godeaux Minton, his children Dennie (Ricardo Castro) Minton, Julie Minton (Michael) Corder, Chris (Windy) Minton, Darrell (Cynthia) Minton, Joel (Kimberly) Minton, Don (Lourdes) Minton, and grandchildren Brandon Minton, Mary Corder, Jillian (Brady) Renard, Andrew Minton, Lera Feldman, Alexia (Patrick) Dalton, Christopher Minton, Mark Minton, Luke Minton, Jacob Minton and Claire Minton and a great-grandchild expected in June of this year.

His spirit will live on through his family, in whom he nurtured a bond indifferent to time and mortality. He will be forever missed, forever loved, forever honored.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 pm and rosary will begin at 3:00 pm will be held at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor Sunday, February 7, 2021. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday, February 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.