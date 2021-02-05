Brian Carl Finley, age 42, of Woodville, Texas passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, Brian was raised in Bridge City and resided in Woodville since 2015. Brian graduated from Bridge City High School in in 1997. He was a member of First Assembly of God of Port Arthur. Brian loved to go fishing and enjoyed outdoor activities with his friends and family.

Brian is survived by his wife Laura of Woodville; his parents, Darrell Finley of Bridge City, Gail Kimmons of Bridge City; step children Brett (Meagan) Bounds and Victoria (Drew Smith) Baxter; a brother, Harlan Burke and grandchildren, Kaydence Bounds and Elise Bounds. Brian also leaves an extended family; his aunts, uncles and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home with a Celebration of Brian’s Life beginning at 2:00pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Finley family.