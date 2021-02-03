OrangeYouBold: Are you hombre for art?

Hello beautiful people. Every single day is a great day for art. Our minds are constantly stimulated by the colors and textures we see all around us.

I often find it challenging to decide on what pieces of art I love the most. If you find yourself in the same situation, I guarantee you have spent a small fortune on home décor and art. This week I am sharing an inexpensive way to satisfy your need for change.

I believe this is one of the easiest things I have ever done. You could take this project on with your little ones. They will love it and you can explore what value means in the world of art.

Painting is a creative outlet for many people.

The wall art section is one of my favorite places to shop when I am in the store. I admire the large pieces of art with detail and the ones with little detail, but a huge impact.

All you will need for this project is one paint color, a paint brush, water and a blank canvas. I chose to use the gallery wrapped canvases because they are easier to hang when I am finished.

Orange is my favorite color, so I chose an acrylic paint in orange. I placed my blank canvas on an easel and painted a horizontal block of orange paint at the top. You will begin to fade the orange as you continue to paint by using water and partially cleaning your paint brush.

Right below the block of paint you want to use your half clean brush to paint another block of orange. You will notice the color is not as saturated as the first block of color. Two thirds of the canvas should be complete now and this is when you want to clean your brush and use water to complete the canvas.

The canvas I used was a 16×20 in size, but I think a larger one would be stunning. I hope you really enjoy hanging your own painting in your space at a fraction of the cost. It will make a great conversation piece.

You can find the canvases in bulk at your local craft store.

Go ahead and step out of your comfort zone and be bold.

OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Check out my Facebook page for more on this project at Orange You Bold.

Email me your beautiful projects for me to highlight at orangeyoubold@gmail.com