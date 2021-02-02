Orange County marriage licenses issued
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 25 – January 29, 2021:
Aaron B. Arsenault and Tina M. Wallce
William M. Robinson, Jr. and Millie J. Hobson
Sabastian K.J Hoyt and Tamra L. Kinder
Jacob D. Ernst and Melnee P. Smith
Ryan H. Parker and Carol L. Wright
David L. Combs and Madelyn M. Shockome
Pedro L. Torres-Rangel and Angela M. Gallegos
Micah J. Singleton and Catherine Grace S. Wolfe
William C. Schisler and Letriccia R. Hicks
Leatrice B. Hunt, Jr. and Jennifer L. Hinson
Dylan P. James and Kayli M. Cricchio
Albert L. Braneff and Jodie G. Meche
