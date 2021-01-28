Join the Orange County Master Gardeners, Sunday, Feb 27. for “An Overview of Traditional Native Plants and Herbs for Health and Medicinal Benefits”. This will be the first in a series on Native plants and Herbs which will focus on different topics such as herb teas, decoction and other uses in everyday life. The seminars are FREE and are limited to 12 people in each of the two sessions. Sessions will be (1) 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and (2) 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Each participant will be given their own Native plant or Herb to take home. Current COVID-19 precautions will be taken with everyone being required to wear a mask which covers both the mouth and nose. Social distancing will be observed along with hand sanitizer and other PPE being available if needed. All participants must pre-register choosing which session they would like. It will be on a first come first serve basis. Please email your registration to ocmg1990@gmail.com providing which session you would like, your name and telephone number. Those not making either session will be put on a reserve list in case of cancellations. For more information check our website https://txmg.org/orange – Events, Programs & Projects.