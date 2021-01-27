YMCA Basketball in Orange

YMCA Basketball is available at Orange Church of God from February 6 – March 13, 2021 at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange for ages 3 -13. Space is limited. To register contact Glenda Trainer at 409-962-6644 or email gtrainer@ymcasetx.org. Cost is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for nonmembers.