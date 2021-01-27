OrangeYouBold: Sometimes you have to hit reset

Hello beautiful people. We are on day 27 of this new year. I would imagine you had your eyes set on new beginnings and a year that didn’t resemble the past year. Three weeks in and I am compelled to talk to you about how it is going at this point. Things on my end have developed fast. I would like to hit the reset button already. Stop the ride and let me off for a trip to the ice cream stand so I can regroup and refocus. Everything is better with ice cream. What’s next? Where do I go from here? How do I get back on track?

The next thing you do is put one foot in front of the other. This isn’t a race, and you can move at your own pace. You need to stay the course and only adjust if the course is taking you in a negative direction. Nobody ever said this would be easy, but you can make it worth it. Remember that journaling can keep you accountable and organized. In this day and age, you can journal digitally on your phone. Record yourself little notes to keep your day-to-day business on track. I also find that rewarding yourself with time for things you love helps to keep you motivated. Give yourself an extra 15 minutes to read that book you are dying to finish or some time for a face mask.

You are the only one who knows where you are going from here. Be completely honest with yourself and decide where you would like to go and order your steps accordingly. Set yourself up for success by developing a written plan. Let that plan sit for a few days and come back it. Revisiting this plan will give you the opportunity to view it with fresh eyes and make some adjustments if needed. Knowing where you are headed is important in helping you along the journey.

We have come back to 27 days into the new year. Getting back on track is as simple as evaluating yourself and refocusing on where you are going. Naturally, when you know where you are going you will move one step at a time in that direction. The process never gets old and always works. I encourage you to stay connected with your end goal by writing it down for a reminder and keeping track of your steps. Tracking will help you discover what is working and what you can dismiss. I hope the year brings you all the success and boldness you can handle. OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Be sure to connect to me on Facebook at Orange You Bold and on Instagram @orangeyoubold.