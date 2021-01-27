Brick Oven Pizza offers a tremendous variety to ignite taste buds

By Van Wade

BRIDGE CITY – Signature thin crust, homemade sauce, fresh mozzarella and ingredients made from scratch all sit on a pan cozy in a brick oven, melting and mixing to perfection — hungry?

These are just a few qualities that make up Brick Oven Pizza, located at 1125 Texas Avenue in Bridge City.

The store accompanies other Southeast Texas locations such as Lumberton, Port Neches and Nederland.

There are so many different varieties on the menu and Brick Oven builds their own pizzas.

What sets Brick Oven apart from so many other pizza establishments is that they use a brick oven, dough made from scratch along with fresh ingredients and service.

This author’s favorite pizza is the Bubba’s Pizza, which features pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage, pizza sauce and mozzarella. Each pizza has four different sizes for whether or not you want a small pizza to whet your appetite or the largest pizza that can feed a family.

Other favorite pizzas include Bubba’s Brother, BBQ Chicken Luau, Razorback, and Double Trouble. You can also create your own signature pizza as well.

If pizza is not everyone’s thing, then Brick Oven also offers up tasty salads and sandwiches.

Their great salads menu has a house salad, garden salad, Mortar Salad, Mediterranean Salad and Sriracha Salad.

They have a wide variety of delightful sandwiches that includes a Chicken Bacon Ranch, Italian, Ham, Turley, Club and Meatball sandwiches.

Brick Oven also makes all of their signature pizzas into a calzone form, for all of the calzone lovers.

Brick Oven also has signature oven baked pastas that includes Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Spaghetti, Spaghetti and Meatballs and Little Italy.

There are also signature quesadillas such as Chicken Bacon Ranch, Creamy Chicken and Spinach, Supreme Chicken and BBQ Pork.

Brick Oven has tremendous appetizers on the slate as well including Ultimate Pork Nachos, Roasted Jumbo Wings, Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms, Spicy Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, Ultimate Nachos, Pizza Sticks and delicious Brick Oven Queso to go with just about everything. Their Lasagna Dip and Buffalo Chicken Dip is top-notch as well.

The restaurant is dine-in and takeaway. It also has a superb express lunch menu Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Customers can call the restaurant ahead of time during busy hours and get their pizzas cooking before they arrive. To order, call (409) 738-3121.