St. Mary Catholic School 2nd Nine Weeks Honor Roll
Distinguished (95 & Above)
3rd Grade
Jacob King
90 & Above
3rd Grade
Penny Boehme
Tri Nguyen
Ronan Watters
4th Grade
Tristan Balthazar
Matthew Nguyen
6th Grade
Evalen Rincon
Tristan Tran
7th Grade
Catherine Doan
Paige McKee
Grace Wimberley
8th Grade
Lauren Corrao
Kiera Howington
You Might Like
LCE receives $4,000 Walmart grant
To The Leader Little Cypress Elementary School recently was the recipient of a $4,000 Walmart Community grant. The grant was... read more