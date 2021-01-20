OrangeYouBold: Coffee or tea bars allow showcasing of your designs

Hello beautiful people. Coffee or tea? That is the question for today. I personally love them both for different reasons and I like to drink them at different times. I love a cup of coffee in the morning to get me energized and ready for the day. Occasionally, I will have a cup with a decadent dessert. A cute mug is the best thing to serve coffee in. My version of cute has a wide range of colors, themes and design.

Naturally, I would serve tea in an equally cute mug or dainty teacup. Tea is a drink I love when it’s cold outside or I am feeling a little under the weather. I love to pair it with peppermint and local honey.

Coffee bars are here to stay. The trend hit the scene and coffee lovers everywhere put their own twist on their in-home coffee bars. It is an inviting place for guests to make themselves comfortable and a spot for homeowners to showcase their decorating style.

The piece of furniture I have refinished isn’t the typical style you see for a coffee bar. It is a large shelving piece, and I am unsure of its origin. I used a satin finish paint for the unit and flat spray paint for the hardware. You will not see the bottom of this unit in this photo, but I promise to show you at a later date. I damaged a wraparound hinge on this piece and I have been unsuccessful in locating a replacement hinge.

Here is a quick tip, to save you some time. In older pieces the screws may be stripped. You can place a wash rag over the screw and then use the drill to remove it. The rag allows the drill the opportunity to grab on to something. Hand paint is another option if you are scared to remove the hardware or unable to. One last thing in dealing with hardware on solid wood furniture, predrill your holes.

I unfortunately broke a drill bit off in one of the doors that I need to extract, but things like this happen. It has delayed my finished product, but I am sharing its completion up to this point.

I hope this inspires you to create a little space of your own for a beverage that keeps us going and makes us smile. Be bold and turn an unconventional piece into something that brings you joy.