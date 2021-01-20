Grandmas Country Cooking fulfills all taste buds

By Van Wade

BRIDGE CITY – For folks patrolling Orange County with an empty stomach and are hunkering for some incredible Southern cooking and delicious seafood, there is no doubt that Grandmas Country Cooking in Bridge City can sure fill the bill.

Grandmas Country Cooking opened up in the Bridge City area in October of last year and has been thriving well at 33 Patillo Road.

The original Grandmas Country Cooking was started in Port Arthur nearly 2 ½ years ago and owners John and Trisha Smith decided that the Orange County area needed to taste their wonderful menu.

General manager Ben Chipman, who is a cousin to the Smiths, likes the location and loves serving the people in the area. Their wait staff is also top-notch.

“From homestyle cooking to seafood, we’ve got everything covered,” said Chipman. “Many people see the name and see country cooking and they think Southern foods such as steaks, meatloaf and beef tips and such, but we also have amazing seafood dishes, and trust me, our gumbo is simply amazing.”

The author, first-hand, can tell you how good and mouth-watering their chicken fried steak is. A lot of chain restaurants sometimes have steaks that are mostly batter with a little meat in the middle. Well, at Grandmas, that’s far from the case as you will get your fill with a large portion of meat, to go along with two amazing sides.

Some of the delightful entrees Grandmas offers include chicken fried steak and chicken fried chicken, meatloaf, grilled pork chops, pork roast, beef tips, hamburger steak and chicken and dumplings.

Seafood options include platters such as jumbo shrimp, fish and shrimp combo, whole fried fish and Mississippi Catfish and of course, terrific gumbo.

“A lot of people love our seafood platters and we serve some healthy portions,” said Chipman. “You have the option to have it fried or grilled. Gumbo is also another popular choice. We also sell gumbo by the gallon.”

Grandmas has delicious sides that includes pinto beans, lima beans, green beans, rice and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, potato salad, fried okra and macaroni and cheese.

Before the meal appetizer options include fried pickles, fried zucchini, fried mushrooms, cheese sticks and fried green tomatoes.

And if your “belly” is not about to burst, they have superb desserts such as peach or apple cobbler along with banana pudding.

The business has been solid but more people should know about Grandmas, with its tremendous atmosphere and super hospitality. It’s just a great place to take the entire family for lunch and supper.

“We’ve been able to meet a great bunch of customers and we’re trying to build more and more relationships across the area,” said Chipman. “We offer a catering service and we gladly take take-out orders and we want to please everyone, especially during these trying times (COVID pandemic). We just want people to leave here with a tremendous experience and smiles on their faces.”

Grandmas Country Cooking is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

For orders and more information call (409) 313-6265 or (409) 960-9142.