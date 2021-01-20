AAUW Orange studies “Educated”

To The Leader

The Orange chapter of AAUW will discuss the book “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover at its January Book-Ins meeting. Member Juliet Smith will review and lead a discussion of the memoir through the Zoom platform, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair, noted, “In the book ‘Educated,’ the author tells a story of growing up in a survivalist family in Idaho. The author chooses to pursue formal education, which set her in opposition with her family. It is an emotional account of learning a larger view of the world and finding a personal identity.”

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.