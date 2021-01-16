Community Briefs 1.16.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Blanket Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is hosting a Blanket Drive and collecting blankets to be distributed to nursing homes and to homeless persons in the area. Blanket Drive ends Jan. 31, 2021. We are trying to reach a goal of at least 400 blankets.

If you are able to donate a blanket, please drop it off to Dawn Burleigh at 1008 Green Ave. Orange, Texas.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Master Gardeners Online Certification Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering online classes for Texas Master Gardener Certification. Deadline for enrolling is Thursday, Jan 21. Classes will start Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. running each Thursday thru Thursday April 1. All classes will be virtual. Fee for the class is $150 which will include your 464 page colored handbook, fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application or more information or you can visit our website https://txmg.org/orange Join MG or Become a Member page. Applications are on our website.

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

February 9: Food Handler’s Training Class : This class is recommended for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The cost is $20 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Make checks payable to FPM Account 230202 and bring to the class. No cash accepted.

February 16 – 17: Certified Food Managers Two Day Course with Test : Every business that cooks and serves food need to have at least 1 Certified Food Manager on site at all times. The classes will from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The course costs $125 for the class and test. You must register by February 1 and you can print out the registration form at http://foodsafety.tamu.edu. (You do not need to call the Extension office to register for this class).

February 27: Jam and Jelly Making Class : Come and learn how to make jams and jellies. This class will start at 10 a.m. and will cost $20. Registration fees needs to be paid by February 22. Space is limited so call to reserve your spot.

Please call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office of Orange County if you have any questions and to register for these classes at 409-882-7010. All classes and programs will be held at the Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.

The Phantom of the Opera Drive-Up Movie Night

Lutcher Theater will host The Phanton of the Opera – Broadway INspirted Drive-Up Style Movie Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021. The show will play on a big screen. Bring your sweetheart and a picnic, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Lutcher. All we ask of you is that you wear your “mask,” observe social distancing & enjoy The Music of the Night!

The movie night is free, but each vehicle must have a reserved ticket to enter the parking lot and spaces are limited. Ticket reservations for “Phantom” will open on February 1, 2021.

Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office (409) 886-5535 for Showtime Under The Stars reservations.

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot on Thursday, February 14, 5:30 p.m. A casual BBQ dinner will be served before the meeting begins. All safety protocols will be upheld: masks, unless eating, social distancing in the large room.

We are encouraging interested volunteers to attend the meeting to help with our future events and projects. If attending, please let Rose Simar know at 409-330-1576 so we will have the correct head count.

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on Saturday, February 20, 2021 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021