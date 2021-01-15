Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.11-1.15.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 11 – January 15, 2021:
Dawson Dallas and Tayler Weaver
Scott Brown and Carrie Campbell
Pepper Primm and Angel Hall
Sydney Adams and Chelsey Buchanan-Lopez
Samuel Baird and Megan Sherley
Clifton McAllister and Steve-Ann Daigle
George Epperly and Julia Sasser
Jagger Menard and Harley Manning
