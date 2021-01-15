American Legion Post 1 hosting Bingo three days a week

American Legion Post 1 may not be able to operate out of its location due to storm damages but it is not letting that stop it from offering Bingo to it’s loyal friends.

American Legion Post 1 is temporarily operating out of Cotton’s Corner Bingo Hall, 2360 Hwy 109 S, Vinton, LA, according to the secretary for the American Legion Post 1.

Games are at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, 10:30 a.m. on Fridays and 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call 337-589-3002