Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.4-1.8.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 4 – January 8, 2021:
Charles D. Riley and Dena K. Louviere
Alvis D. Duncan and Florence M. Morris
Nicholas R. Medina and Skylar K. Runnels
Colton B. Sterling and Cheska D. Podnewich
Charles G. Salter and Joe S. Guevara
Christopher N. Harvey and Yvonne M. Montz
Chad A. Britnell and Cynthia A. Wagner
