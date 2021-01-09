FAITH: The needs of the many

There have been many requests for us to pray for our country and rightly so. No matter what side of the isle we may sit on, or even if you sit on the fence, our country is in need and will always be in need of prayer.

We operate our government and law enforcement under the quote “In God we trust.”

My question is, how much are we truly trusting in God and what are we trusting God for?

Being a Trekkie, if you will permit me, I would like to travel back in time to 1982 when Star Trek II, The Wrath of Khan was released. There were several powerful scenes in this classic that I believe we can learn from and apply today.

The first comes from a quote by Charles Dickens, in the movie Captain Spock is speaking with Admiral Kirk about the leadership of the mission that they are about to undertake. Spock tells Kirk that “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one.” This quote is later expressed again towards the end now that the ship is out of danger. What a great posture to take.

How are we viewing and addressing needs? Are we placing our wants before the needs of those who we have the power to address?

Spock’s sacrifice is a shadowy analogue of Christ’s passion. Jesus truly lived this quote. He came and died to set the example and put into perspective, when in our power to do so we are to meet the needs of the many which truly outweigh the needs of the few or the one.

Even on the cross when Christ was challenged to save himself and the others hanging with Him. He still chose to meet the needs of the world in giving His life.

As we journey through this life, especially this year. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one. We cannot offer to turn a blind eye to what we have already seen.

2020 has shown us so much ugliness. There is the need to unify. People are dying, what greater need is there to be met than life? If each of us will look within our own families, look to meet those needs, the ripple effect will truly reach the Federal level.

Let’s not look for those to do what is in our power to do. For one day, the needs of the one will outweigh the needs of the many.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.