Master Gardeners Online Certification Class signup is underway
The Orange County Master Gardeners in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering online classes for Texas Master Gardener Certification. Deadline for enrolling is Thursday, Jan 21. Classes will start Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. running each Thursday thru Thursday April 1. All classes will be virtual. Fee for the class is $150 which will include your 464 page colored handbook, fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application or more information or you can visit our website https://txmg.org/orange Join MG or Become a Member page. Applications are on our website.
Breaking ground for Golden Chick
Karan Korpal with Korpal Golden Investments, LLC, left, Randy Hayden of Southfork Construction, Inc, and Mayor of Orange Larry Spears,... read more