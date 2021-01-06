OrangeYouBold: Handmade art by the littles

Hello beautiful people. Welcome to a new year and a fresh start. I hope you all wrapped up your holidays on a fabulous note.

I am willing to bet some of you received precious gifts from the little ones in your life. Don’t hang those projects on the refrigerator just yet. You can display those little gems in your home as the works of art they are.

I am going to highlight two sisters today and their precious works of art. Each artist used a different medium to create their art. A huge thank you goes out to Riley Kole and Lily Kole for their creativity and thoughtfulness.

Lily used watercolor for her medium to create a beautiful cardinal. She used cool colors in the background that allowed her red cardinal to pop. Lily and Riley are home schooled by their mother Keely Kole and she enthusiastically finds art projects for them through online classes.

I definitely applaud Mrs. Kole in her efforts to incorporate art in her home school program.

Lily is 8 years old and did a fantastic job on this work of art. I knew the moment I received it that I would frame it and hang it in my home.

Your display will make or break your work of art. I almost always use a matte for the level of professionalism. Get creative with your mattes and try out new colors. Your little ones will love to see their artwork transformed.

Riley is 11 years old and also gifted me a precious work of art. She used paper and embellishments to create an inspirational piece of art. The piece she created has texture and is three dimensional.

The Kole sisters are home schooled by their mother, but they join other home school families at times for activities socially distanced.

Melanie Rollins orchestrated a fun art filled activity where Riley was able to create this fun paper piece. Riley’s piece was already framed and only needed to be displayed in my home. I found a perfect spot on top of my fireplace for it. These pieces of art also become conversation pieces. The next time you receive a perfect piece of art from a little one in your life think of a way to showcase it in your home.

Adults often lose sight of things the older we get. Children have a pure and unbiased way of seeing the world. They use their creativity in ways only their minds can process. Encourage their boldness by displaying their creativity. Tap into your own boldness this year. OrangeYouBold…yes I am. You can email me any projects you have at orangeyoubold@gmail.com and follow me on Facebook and Instagram.