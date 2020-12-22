Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.14-12.28.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 14- December 18, 2020:
William L. Gravett and Leia D. Bland
Bradley W. Phillips and Jessica A. Mugleston
Robert N. Burton and Sara H. Frederick
Curtis D. Berry and Veronica Warren
Gabriel D.R Torres and Mercedes M. Fezia
Juan L. Barragan and Bonnie Salomon
Christopher W. LaBove and Brook C. Pilley
Karl C. Bryant and Haleigh B. Newman
Charles J. Briscoe and Adriana Villalobos
Danny C. Palmer and Aimee M. Hargraves
Kelsea R. Carrion and Robyn E.N Gobble
Prestin S. Andrews and Kristi M. McKay
Seth F. Kuenzel and Katelyn L. Smith
