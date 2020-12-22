December 22, 2020

  • 66°

Lindell Andrew Buck

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:53 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Lindell Andrew Buck, age 87, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away December 3, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. Graveside services for Lindell A. Buck will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Tolar Cemetery in Tolar, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to CBN Israel through the 700 Club at https://www.cbn.com/giving/700club/contribute.aspx?o=2. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. Wiley Funeral Home of Granbury, Texas, will oversee the arrangements and burial in Tolar, Texas.  

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar