Lindell Andrew Buck
Lindell Andrew Buck, age 87, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away December 3, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. Graveside services for Lindell A. Buck will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Tolar Cemetery in Tolar, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to CBN Israel through the 700 Club at https://www.cbn.com/giving/700club/contribute.aspx?o=2. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. Wiley Funeral Home of Granbury, Texas, will oversee the arrangements and burial in Tolar, Texas.
You Might Like
James “Jimmy” Charles Jones
James Charles Jones, 80, of Orange, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, December 20, 2020. Jimmy was born March... read more