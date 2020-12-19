Helping Santa
Members of Orange Rotary, David Jones, left, Amy Peevy, Chad Kemp, and Natasha Garrett help load gifts the organization purchased to help Santa and Salvation Army with gifts for the Boys and Girls Club Christmas celebration. Chevron Phillips had the majority of the kids and gathered stuff for stockings and food. Orange Rotary stepped in and provided gifts for 25 remaining children.
