Eunice Antoinette Burns, age 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Dorman Funeral Home in Orange, Texas, with pastor Randy Branch officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will follow funeral services at, Autumn Oaks Memorial Park, in Orange, Texas.

Eunice was born on Monday, July 11, 1927, in Theriot, Louisiana to parents, Leola Bridget (Domingue) and Murphy Joseph Champagne. Eunice was a lifelong resident of Orange, Texas after moving from New Orleans, Louisiana in 1948. Eunice met the love of her life when she came to know Edgar H. Burns. The couple met while she was working for the Telephone Co. and Edgar was attending Radio Technology School in New Orleans, Louisiana. After courting for a brief while, inevitably, Edgar and Eunice fell in love and married in Edgar’s home town of Simpson, Louisiana 6/12/1948. They shared 55 blissful years together but made a lifetime of memories. Some years later, the couple had two children to complete their little family; son, Edgar H. Burns, Jr. and daughter, Karen Ann. Eunice loved spending quality time with her family, every chance that life allowed. She loved her children but those grandbabies were the absolute light of her life; as the love she gave to them was always reciprocated. She was a proud Christian woman whom loved to attend church services at, Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member. When she was younger, she loved to cook, quilt and knit blankets, as well as, spend time at she and her husband’s camp at San Augustine Park on Lake Sam Rayburn. There she tended to the gardens that they grew and relaxed while Edgar went fishing.

Eunice was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, mother-in law and friend, whom will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.

Eunice is survived by her loving children, Edgar Houston Burns, Jr. and wife, Tonya, as well as, Karen Kraus and husband Dudley; brothers, John Murphy Champagne and wife, Veronica; sisters, Ann Carlin and Barbara Bergeron and husband, Freddie; grandchildren, Amy Leleux and husband Mike, Kerry Smith-LeBleu and husband Marv, Shannon Burns and Tina, Misty Kilmer and husband Scott, Rachel Doiron and husband Matthew, as well as, Michael Kraus and Bryan; great grandchildren, Cheri and Daniel, Joshua and wife Katelyn, Hannah and husband Carlos, Sage, Skylar, Corbin and Camille, Saylor, Guadalupe and Ashley; great-great grandchildren, Atlas, Austin and Amelia.

Eunice is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Edgar Houston Burns, Sr.; parents, Murphy and Leola Champagne; brother, Joseph Francis Champagne; sisters, Stella Theriot and Catherine Champagne.

Pallbearers honoring Eunice; Mike Leleux, Joshua Leleux, Shannon Burns, Dudley Kraus, Michael Kraus and Matthew Doiron.

To protect each other from COVID-19 infection, we ask that you comply with CDC Social Distancing Guidelines, as well as, Governor Greg Abbott’s request that a face covering be utilized before entering this facility. Funerals are currently a public event being held during the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.