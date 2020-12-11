Helping family who lost everything in a house fire

A link sale will be held from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at Market Basket parking lot at 800 North Main Street in Vidor, to help Angela and Daniel Randall who lost their home on Monday, Nov. 30 due to a house fire which claimed the life of their 11-year-old son, Noah. The fundraiser is to help lay Noah to rest and to rebuild the family’s life. Links, jambalaya, gumbo, potato salad, chips, sodas and much more will be available.