Community Briefs 12.9.20

Tent Meeting III and S.O.C. – S.O.C.

Kingdom Assignment Ministries presents Tent Meeting III and Save Our Children – Save our Community from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 at Big Lots Merchant Spot, 2260 MacArthur Drive in Orange. The purpose of the event is to use the gospel and the spirit of giving to bless and inspire the community. For God to be glorified! A celebration of the birth of Christ. And what God desires to birth forth in you. Please wear proper PPE: masks or shield. We look forward to seeing all of you there!

Christmas Toy Drive

A Christmas Toy Drive will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Mt. Zion located at 512 West John Ave. in Orange. The event includes food, drinks and activities for the kids. All donations can be dropped off at 209 Morrell Blvd. or cash app: $Taszjones12

Mask are required during the event.

Blanket Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is hosting a Blanket Drive and collecting blankets to be distributed to nursing homes and to homeless persons in the area.

If you are able to donate a blanket, please drop it off to Dawn Burleigh at 1008 Green Ave. Orange, Texas.

Santa’s Christmas Drive-thru

West Orange is hosting Santa’s Christmas Drive-thru from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at West Orange City Hall located at 2700 Western Ave. in West Orange. Use Austin Street entrance behind City Hall. Follow directions through the parking lot toward Western Ave. where Santa will have gift bags for the children.

Gift of Cheer Lunch Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 presents the Gift of Cheer Lunch Giveaway from 12 p.m. noon until all dinners are gone on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Granger Chevrolet located at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. One can also drop off blankets for the Gate City Guild Blanket Drive during the Lunch Giveaway.

CASA Toy Drive

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is hoping to make Christmas a little brighter for foster children.

The Annual Toy Drive helps us fulfill the Christmas wishes of local children who are in state care due to abuse and/or neglect by providing brand new, age-appropriate toys, games, books, clothing and other needs. Gifts will be collected through Dec. 14, 2020, with drop off locations at Sabine River Ford (1601 Green Ave, Orange, TX) or Carworks Auto Sales (1538 Strickland, Orange, TX). Items may also be delivered directly to the CASA offices, located at 2120 Gloria Dr. in Orange. Items can also be purchased on Amazon by shopping the CASA Children’s Christmas Wish List at www.casasnr.org. This list has been filled out according to each child’s specific wishes. To have items shipped directly to our office, be sure to choose CASA of the Sabine Neches Region or 2120 Gloria, Orange, TX 77630 as the shipping address. We will make certain each child receives their gift(s).

FFA to Sell Christmas Trees

The Orangefield FFA Booster Club as well as the Orangefield FFA Chapter will be selling real Balsam Fir Christmas trees this holiday season beginning Friday, November 27 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. They will sell them from the ag farm – Jewel Cormier Park on Highway 1442. Trees will range in sizes from 3 feet to 10 feet and range in prices from $15 to $125. All proceeds will benefit the Orangefield FFA Booster Club Scholarship Fund.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.