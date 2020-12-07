December 7, 2020

  • 52°

Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.30-12.4.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:43 am Monday, December 7, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 30 – December 4, 2020:

Gary L. Beall and Kelly D. Colburn

Tyler A. Teague and Ana C. Bland

Arata Young and Morgan N. Lemoine

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar