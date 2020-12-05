FAITH: Are you repenting of your sins?

Jeremiah 8:4-6 states – “Say to them, ‘This is what the Lord says: “When people fall down, do they not get up? When someone turns away, do they not return? 5 Why then have these people turned away? …They cling to deceit; they refuse to return. 6 I have listened attentively, but they do not say what is right. None of them repent of their wickedness, saying, “What have I done?” Each pursues their own course like a horse charging into battle. 7….but my people do not know the requirements of the Lord. And then verse 12 – “Are they ashamed of their detestable conduct? No, they have no shame at all; they do not even know how to blush.” So, they will fall among the fallen; they will be brought down when they are punished, says the Lord.”

In the above scripture, when God is talking about them falling or not returning, He is talking about them falling or turning to sin. Yes, I know this is the Old Testament and yes, we have grace in the New Testament, but Jesus told us we must repent of our sins.

Acts 3:19 states – “Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out”.

Repent means to “change your mind about” or “to turn away from.” If you make a decision to turn away from your sins, that means you are walking away from all of your sins, no matter how many of them there may be. You know He will forgive you when you genuinely repent through the Word of God and try to do your best every day. (1 John 1:9 & Hebrews 4:14-16).

So why is it that people who are still committing adultery as in living with someone, having an affair with a married person, having sex outside of the normal, think they are a Christian? You are not turning from your sin if you continue to stay in any relationship outside what God deems proper.

It clearly states in Jeremiah 7 that Gods people – “Christians” do not know the requirements of the Lord.

You are also not a Christian if you are a thief and continue to steal. You are not a Christian if you continue to covet other people’s stuff. Being a Christian means to follow Christ and His example that He set in the Bible. If you are not following Christ, then you are not a Christian.

God stated in Jeremiah that “they” are not even ashamed of their detestable conduct and that they “cling to deceit”.

In the above scripture God says He listens attentively, but we don’t say what is right. He is saying we have deceived ourselves to the point that we question God on our actions. So many of us think it’s ok to do something because everyone else is, but your clinging to deceit and leading yourself down a bad path.

You have allowed Satan to lie to you, you want to believe the lie, so therefore you do. We need to wake up America.

One of the reasons why we had all the riots is because the rioters are idiots, but they also thought “Well, everyone else is doing it, why not me?”

We seem to all have developed some mentality of this – some greater degrees than others. In the 1050’s this would have never happened because people would not tolerate it. People would have shamed one another. We have become a society of being so “politically correct” that we have put ourselves into not looking out for each other. Put a stop to Satan lying to you today. Take a stand on your sin, repent and don’t turn back.

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director, Meals on Wheels