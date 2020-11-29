Alzheimer’s Insights: Being grateful this holiday season

Thanksgiving, 2020. It may not seem there is much to be thankful for this year. However, there is hope on the horizon.

First, there are currently two COVID vaccines that are showing very promising results. It’s possible that doses could be coming out before the end of the year.

That is certainly welcome news. Equally, there is continued hope on the Alzheimer’s disease front.

Currently, there are five Alzheimer’s drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that treat the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, temporarily helping memory and thinking problems. Although current medications cannot cure Alzheimer’s or stop it from progressing, they may help lessen symptoms, such as memory loss and confusion, for a limited time by affecting certain chemicals involved in carrying messages among the brain’s nerve cells.

Global research continues to drive toward a cure. Here at home, annual U.S. government funding of Alzheimer’s research is now 2.3 billion.

So, as you celebrate the holidays, remember that there are reasons to be hopeful.

Also, don’t forget that we are here 24/7 every day of the year. If you are a caregiver or know one, here are some tips and ideas for safely engaging with family and friends during the holidays.

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org