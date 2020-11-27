Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.23.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 23, 2020:

Omar Martinez-Maldonado and Mayra J. Montoya

Bryce K. Gengo and Megan R. Craft-Mosier

Christopher D. Broussard and Ashton N. Burns

Chad B. Hamilton and Chrysten L. Burleigh