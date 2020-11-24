Divorces 11.9-11.13.20
The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of November 9 – November 13, 2020:
Pearlena Latonya Bell and Ahmad Rashad Raymond
Susan Dee Silver and George Dee Silver
Kathy Ann Aven and Billy Arvis Aven
Jamie Liegh Moore and Josh William Vasek II
Bobby F Weatherford and Juda Lynn Weatherford
