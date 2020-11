Death Notices 11.24.20

Glen Milton Evans, 88 of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

JoAnn Bledsoe, 91, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Syble Jeter Wiley, 93, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 20, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Obie Laverne Echols, MD, 96, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 21, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Bob Francis Hoover, Jr., 58, of Orange, passed away on November 20, 2020 at his home. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home.

Jesse “JF” Lack, 93, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Sylvia Lopez, 79, of West Orange, Texas, passed away on November 20, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Lacretia McElroy, 56, of Orange, passed away on November 14, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Danny Carl Dearing, 71, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 20, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange

Glenn Blanton Bennefield was born in San Augustine, Texas on July 27, 1930 and passed away in Lufkin, Texas on November 19, 2020. The family will honor him with a memorial service at a later date. Claybar Funeral Home.