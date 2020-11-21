FAITH: Enough to be Thankful

Due to COVID-19, globally there’s been over 57 million confirmed cases, with over 1.3 million deaths.

In the United States over 11.8 million confirmed, with over 255 thousand deaths. Texas reports over 1.1 million confirmed, with over 20 thousand deaths.

Orange County reports over 2,000 confirmed cases, with 50 plus deaths.

The words Thankful and Thanksgiving has never meant more to me than it does this year. As I reflect over the 2020 calendar year. There has been a pandemic, the cruel display of social injustice, two hurricanes, strong thunderstorms, loss of employment and the most hurting of all: the loss of life.

For those of us who are able to read this memo, we have so much to be thankful for.

Yes, we may have experienced a pandemic, but we’re still here.

Yes, we may have experienced hurricanes, damage to our homes, but we’re still here.

Yes, we may have lost employment and/or some finances, but we’re still here.

We may be experiencing these holidays without our loved ones for the first time, but we’re still here. The fact that we are still here is more than enough for us to be thankful for the rest of our lives.

This year our holidays may seem a little different, look a little different, and understandably so.

I am very thankful for family. For those who God has allowed for me to still be able to fellowship and visit with. I’m thankful for the meals, but what are the meals if we don’t have the process of making memorable memories with those closest to us? Life is too short, and I’ve come to learn during this year that life is very, very precious. Who would have thought, this time last year that we would be in the situations we are in today?

This holiday season let’s take a real deep look into our family and our legacy. Let’s give the gift of healing and helping our hurts to heal.

We have so much to be thankful for. Just being here to give thanks, is enough for me to be thankful.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.