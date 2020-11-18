OrangeYouBold: DIY ornaments for the holidays

Hello beautiful people. I know Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many are fighting the urge to start Christmas decorating. This week I will be jumping quickly to an easy DIY ornament you can make with your friends and family.

My goal is to get every tree I own decorated and up this Christmas season. The year has robbed many of us of experiences, time and people we love. My response to this year is to celebrate the end of the year in every way I can. I have all learned to be more intentional, love harder, live every minute to the fullest and to be kind. Our time here is short and what we do with it is so important. Now that I have spilled my heart to you let’s talk crafts. I will be dedicating one small tree to my favorite mouse. You guessed it, Mickey Mouse. You will need chalkboard posterboard, chalk, ornament hooks, tape and scissors. I used a Cricut to cut out a template of Mickey Mouse. The chalkboard posterboard is thick so I decided to cut the template out of regular cardstock and trace it onto the backside of the chalkboard posterboard. You can write names, the year or a cheerful word on your ornament. I used the Mickey Mouse shape, but you can use a circle or any other shape you would like.

I will be able to cover my small tree with these DIY ornaments for under $8. These ornaments will be easy to store for the next year. Take the opportunity to spruce them up with ribbon, glitter or twine. If you find a new way to spruce them up send me a photo to orangeyoubold@gmail.com. I would love to see your spin on these DIY ornaments. Be bold with your decorations and put your own unique spin on them. Don’t forget to follow me on Instagram @orangeyoubold. Ask yourself, OrangeYouBold…yes I am.