A Western Swing Spring Fling set for April

Shine your boots & kick up your heels as A Western Swing Spring Fling 2-steps into town featuring An Evening With The Quebe Sisters, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 7pm. Enjoy live music as the Dallas-based five-piece band presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music. Sit a spell or dance the night away and enjoy food trucks and more at this fun-filled outdoor event, presented live on the Lutcher parking lot stage. Tickets on sale November 16, 2020 at Lutcher.org or by calling the Lutcher Theater Box Office (409) 886-5535.

With over fifteen years of touring to date, this sibling trio has delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America, Europe, and Russia. The Quebe Sisters: Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony.

The Quebe Sisters honor the traditions of Western Swing, playing the style Bob Wills pioneered in an authentic way by incorporating new genres and songs, interpreting classic styles using their own unique voice through Country instrumentation. Combining the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie and Willie Nelson the band’s stripped-down acoustic stylings breathes new life into seasoned sounds once found in Texas dance halls and honky-tonks.

Special thanks to First Financial Bank for sponsoring the event. Also supporting the arts in Southeast Texas: the City of Orange, DOW and Diane & Don Shaver.