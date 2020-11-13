Serra Club Essay, Poster winners announced from St. Mary

The Serra Club of Beaumont ‘s mission is to foster and affirm vocations to the ministerial priesthood and vowed religious life in the United States, and through this ministry to further our members’ common Catholic faith.

Each year they sponsor a poster and essay contest for students in the Diocese of Beaumont.

For the 2020 poster and essay contests, the theme was VOCATIONS.

The Essay topic sentence is:

GOD HAS ALWAYS KNOWN THE MISSION FOR YOUR LIFE. HAVE YOU LISTENED FOR YOURS?

The theme for the poster contest is:

VOCATION == MY MISSION FROM GOD

We hope that our interest in fostering Religious vocations is conveyed in these programs.

Congratulations to our winners from St. Mary Catholic School:

Essay

1st Place

Evalen Rincon

2nd Place

Allie Broussard

3rd Place

Elizabeth Khatt

Poster

1st Place

Matthew Nguyen

2nd Place

Katie Boehme

3rd Place Tie

Audrey Broussard

Sean Nieto

Poster

1st Place

Paris Dugas

2nd Place

Ayden Kohler

3rd Place Tie

Arron Wuske

Bella Thomas